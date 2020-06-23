Michael McKay
McKay, Michael
Michael McKay, of Palm Beach Gardens, passed away on June 21, 2020 at his mother's home after a lengthy illness. He was born in Palm Beach Gardens on November 17, 1977; the son of Lewis and Jill McKay.
Michael attended the local schools and graduated from Cardinal Newman High School in 1996. He went on to attend the University of Alabama, graduating with a degree in business and computers. He then joined his father in business at Dolphin Tire for 13 years.
He is survived by his mother, Jill McKay; as well as aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
He is predeceased by his father, Lou in 2018.
No services are planned at this time. Aycock-Riverside Funeral and Cremation Center has been entrusted with arrangements.



Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Aycock-Riverside Funeral and Cremation Center
1112 Military Trail
Jupiter, FL 33458
5617465124
