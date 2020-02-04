Home

Michael Patrick Donohue

Michael Patrick Donohue Obituary
Donohue, Michael Patrick
Michael Patrick Donohue, age 46, of Fort Lauderdale, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, February 1, 2020.
Michael is survived by his loving parents, Jack and Carolyn Donohue; and his loving sister, Katie Mary Donohue.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 1:00PM at St. Mark Catholic Church, 643 St. Mark Place, Boynton Beach, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Birthline, 212 E. Boynton Beach Blvd., Boynton Beach, FL 33435 in Michael's memory.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
