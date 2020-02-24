|
Magi, Michael Patrick
Michael Patrick Magi, 54, of Delray Beach, FL, passed away surrounded by loved ones on February 19, 2020 after a three-year battle with Leukemia.
One of four siblings raised by Mary Jane and Edward Magi, Mike and his siblings grew up in Boca Raton attending St. Joan of Arc grade school and later Pope John Paul II High School. He graduated with a Bachelor of Computer Science from Tulane University, received his MBA from FAU and worked as a Technology Consultant.
Mike is survived by his wife Susan Magi and children James and Jennifer. He is also survived by his father Edward Magi and siblings, Jean Ryan, James "Ed" Magi and Robert Magi. There is an incredibly long list of loving relatives and treasured friends who have been touched by Mike's strong, yet kind spirit. During his years, Mike was a strong community servant coaching many youth sports teams, training many athletes and aiding the less fortunate. Mike touched many lives sharing his positivity, tenacity, compassion and humor with all he encountered. His light and legacy will shine on in all that knew him.
Visitation will be 6:00PM to 9:00PM Thursday, February 27 from at Lorne and Sons, 745 NE 6th Ave, Delray Beach, FL. A funeral Mass will be 1:00PM Friday, February 28 at Ascension Catholic Church, 7250 N Federal Hwy, Boca Raton, FL.
In lieu of sending flowers, we are asking for donations to (LLS) and for everyone to consider registering with Gift of Life (GOL) Marrow Registry – who finds marrow matches that make life-saving bone marrow transplants possible.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020