Perkins, Michael

December 17, 1977

April 17, 2020

Michael Hans Moreau Perkins, born in Minneapolis, MN to Robin L. Moreau, deceased, and Margaret E. Miller, West Palm Beach, FL. Also surviving is Abigail C. Perkins, sister, Bruce A. Perkins, stepfather, as well as many friends and extended family members in Minnesota, Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky, Florida and elsewhere who knew him. After returning to Florida, he lost his struggle with addiction at 42. Mike lived his life the way he wanted, "cleverly hilarious and hilariously clever." He will be missed.



