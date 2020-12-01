Michael Raymond Goodboe
Highly decorated retired Navy SEAL Michael Raymond "Goody" Goodboe died on November 24, 2020 from injuries sustained while serving his country overseas.
To say that Goody was a giant in the special operations community is to understate his reputation in the US military and special operations community. Goody served his country with distinction in multiple theaters including Iraq, Afghanistan, Eastern Europe, and Africa.
Goody retired from the Navy as a Chief Warrant Officer (CW2) after a distinguished career as a Navy SEAL in which he earned the Silver Star Medal for extraordinary heroism, four Bronze Star Medals (two with Valor Device), three Defense Meritorious Service Medals, the Joint Service Commendation Medal, the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, the Joint Service Achievement Medal with Valor Device, three Joint Service Achievement Medals, the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, Navy Presidential Unit Citation Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, five Sea Service Deployment Ribbons, Expert Rifleman, Expert Pistol Shot.
Goody will be remembered for his warrior spirit, sense of humor, and high standards for himself and his comrades. Goody made a lasting impression on everyone he worked with, whether in peacetime, training, or serving overseas in challenging environments.
As fiercely loyal and dedicated as he was in service to his country so was he with his love and devotion to his family and friends. All were blessed with Goody's wit, warmth, compassion and love from a man who lifted hearts the moment he walked into the room.
At the time of his death, Goody was 54 years old. He will be missed beyond comprehension by Ruthie Litvin Goodboe, his wife of more than 20 years, his parents Michael and Zelia Goodboe, in-laws, Joesph and Elaine Litvin, uncles, aunts, and cousins together with his chosen family and friends. Michael R. Goodboe will be remembered with pride, honor and love for generations to come.
Goody will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Navy SEAL Foundation at (https://www.navysealfoundation.org/donate/
).