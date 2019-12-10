|
|
Peters, Michael Robert
Dr. Michael Robert Peters passed away peacefully on December 9, 2019 at the age of 91, attended by his devoted wife of 59 years, Dolly Peters.
Dr. Peters was born on March 29, 1928 in Orange, NJ to Caroline "Lena" and Daniel Lawrence Peters. He graduated from Orange High School and was subsequently drafted into the U.S. Army 7th Division where he served as a Sargeant for two years in Korea. Upon completing his service, he attended Muhlenberg College, earning his undergraduate degree in 1954. He then went on to Temple University School of Dentistry where he was a member of Xi Psi Phi Dental Fraternity, was inducted into Omicron Kappa Upsilon National Dental Honor Society and graduated second in his class. But most importantly, Temple is where he met the love of his life, Dolly. After marrying in Clairton, PA, he and Dolly moved to Chicago where Dr. Peters completed his residency at the University of Illinois, earning a Master of Science Degree in Orthodontics. Dolly and Mike left Illinois to set up his first practice in Westfield, NJ, but in 1963 they moved to South Florida so he could practice near his brother S. Jeffrey Peters DDS. Dr. Peters established his orthodontic practice in North Palm Beach and ultimately expanded to locations in Tequesta and Wellington as well. He was involved in the Lions Club of NPB, served on the board of Rosarian Academy and volunteered and mentored with the dental hygienist program at Palm Beach Junior College. In his spare time, he enjoyed using his artistic skills by painting, gardening and woodworking. He was an avid tennis player, voracious reader and enjoyed boating as well. He and Dolly loved to travel with family and later in life enjoyed cruising throughout the world with exciting trips through Europe, the Caribbean and, his favorite, the Panama Canal.
Dr. Peters is survived by his wife Dolly (Rose Marie) Peters, his daughter Michelle Peters Neville of Atlanta (Jeff) and his sons Michael Robert Peters Jr. (Diane) and Dr. Daniel Eric Peters (Dr. Manuela Soiata) of North Palm Beach in addition to many loving nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends. He loved spending time with his eight grandchildren, Kelsey, Geoffrey and Tyler Neville, Dylan and Michael Peters III and Danny, Ana and Lena Peters. He is predeceased by his father Daniel, his mother Lena and his brother S. Jeffrey Peters. The family is eternally grateful to his incredible caretaker of the past two years, Ed Ortega. A funeral mass will be celebrated on January 11, 2020 at 11:00AM at St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church at 10970 Jack Nicklaus Drive, NPB, FL., 33408 with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Parkinson's Foundation, St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church or the .
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019