Scarbrough, Michael

Sept. 15, 1946 - Jan. 12, 2019

Michael Scarbrough, son of Angelina Bilzzard of Jupiter - Tequesta; brother of Connie Palmer of Fort Pierce, FL and uncle to Angelina Palmer. Born in West Virginia, Mike served in the United States Air Force and earned his degree from Palm Beach Junior College.

Actor, Singer, Dancer at Lake Worth Playhouse Theatre.

Always in our hearts!



