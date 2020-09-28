1/
Michael Singer
1949 - 2020
Singer, Michael
Michael David Singer, 71, Tequesta, died peacefully September 26, 2020, surrounded by his family in his home. He was born April 21, 1949, in Bridgeport, CT, the son of Sol and Charlotte (Shapiro) Singer. Michael graduated from Andrew Warde High School, Class of 1967. Following graduation he served with the United States Marines. Michael was an upstanding and respected member of his community, a business owner, and a great friend to many. Michael was married to the love of his life Nina Renee (Thomas) Singer and they celebrated 35 years of marriage in May. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his granddaughter Lorelei. Surviving in addition to his wife Nina, children Alicia Singer Mehrer, Michael Singer, Jr. and his wife Olivia, Robert Singer and his wife Julie, Erica Singer, Matthew Singer and Ashley Singer, 12 grandchildren Robert, Olivia, Griffin, Reagan, Layne, Maddox, Jameson, Leighton, Charli, Marlee, Zaidee, and Emma, sister Barbara (Singer) Greene and her husband Ronald of Monroe, CT, their children Brett Greene and Lisa (Greene) Jelliffe and many more nieces and nephews. Family will be gathering in remembrance at Michael's home in Tequesta, FL during the week of September 27 and ask that friends who wish to pay their respects please do so beginning September 28, after 12:00PM.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
