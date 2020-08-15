Stenko, Michael

Michael Stenko, of Singer Island, FL, passed away at age 78 on August 11, 2020. Mike was born January 3, 1942 in Philadelphia, PA to the late Ann and John Stenko. He was predeceased by his first wife, Virginia (Klug) Stenko and his brother John.

Mike is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Christine (Smith) Stenko, his nephews Nicholas (Kristina) Martorana and their son Dominic, Gregory (Tracey) Martorana, sister-in-law Claudia Smith, former brother-in-law Ken Martorana, niece Stacia (Eric) Erkelens and their children Chalie, Nicholas, and Ava, his aunt and uncle Georgene and Frank and cousins, countless friends and his two beloved dogs Crystal and Lulu. His dogs Lexie, Nikki and Heather predeceased him. Mike graduated from Villanova University and earned a degree in accounting. Upon graduation, he entered the U.S. Air Force and was honorably discharged as a Captain. He moved to New York City and started working at Westvaco Corporation. After a short time, he started working for Avon Products, Inc. He left Avon as Vice President International Purchasing to open his own business Q. S. International and then Mags International Services, Inc. when he moved to Florida.

Mike loved all sports and followed his beloved Philadelphia teams and Villanova basketball. You could find him on a golf course playing the game he loved at every opportunity. Mike enjoyed life to the fullest and would do anything for family and friends. He had a heart of gold. Mike was a wonderful person, admired and loved by all. We will miss him greatly.

There will be a private family celebration of life at a later date. In honor of Mike, donations can be made to Cancer Alliance of Help and Hope, P.O. Box 3292, Palm Beach, FL 33480, Quantum House, 987 45th Street, West Palm Beach, FL 33407, Furry Friends Rescue, 100 Capital Street, Jupiter, FL 33458 and Big Dog Ranch Rescue, 14444 Okeechobee Blvd., Loxahatchee, FL 33470.



