Stevens, Michael Todd
Michael Todd "Mert" Stevens Age 62, passed away on July 20, 2019, in Lake Harney Woods, Mims, FL. Born June 21, 1957, in Baton Rouge, LA, to his parents, Douglas P. Stevens, Jr. (deceased) and Judith H. Stevens.
Mert grew up in Lake Worth, FL, and was a graduate of John I. Leonard High School. He moved to Mims in 2002 and loved everything about air boating, hunting and Lake Harney.
Survived by his mother, Judith (Loxahatchee, FL), brothers, Douglas P. "Skip" Stevens, III (Kara Jo), (Loxahatchee, FL), William G. Stevens (Michelle), (Delray Beach, FL) sisters, Carol "Queenie" Stenger (Jay), (Maui, HI) and Kathi Culler (Jupiter, FL), Uncle to 11 nieces and nephews.
Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady Queen of the Apostles Catholic Church, 100 Crestwood Blvd South, Royal Palm Beach, FL on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 9:30AM.
In lieu of flowers, please honor Mert by making a donation to the , in his name. Notifications can be sent to Stevens Family, c/o Kathi Culler, 6287 Barbara St, Jupiter, FL 33458.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019