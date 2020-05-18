Sterlacci, Michael V.
Michael "Mike" V. Sterlacci, 88, of Wellington, FL, passed away on May 17, 2020. He was surrounded by his family and supported by the prayers of his many friends and loved ones.
Mike was born in Giovannazzo, Italy, and immigrated to the US and settled with his family in New York when he was three years old. He served in the US Army during the Korean War in the Finance Corps, and later received his Master of Laws (LLM) in Taxation from NYU. He joined the prestigious law firm Winthrop, Stimpson, Putnam, and Roberts in New York City and was named the youngest attorney to become a partner at that time. Later, he headed the firm's Probate and Estate Division. In 1994, he relocated to Florida to head the firm's Palm Beach office.
In 2007, Mike joined the Mettler Law Firm in Palm Beach, FL.
Mike was a prior member of the Palm Beach Golf and Country Club in Wellington, FL, and the Upper Montclair Country Club, in Clifton, NJ.
Mike is survived by his loving wife, Lauren, daughter Nancy and son-in-law Keith, two sons Oliver and John, two granddaughters Caitlin and Cassidy, sister Theresa and many adoring relatives. He is predeceased by son Michael and brother Vincent.
Mike was the patriarch of a large Italian family, he loved golf, Dunkin Donuts, and Sinatra. He had a wonderful sense of humor, a generous heart and easy-going manner, and he was humble and proud to be an American citizen. He was loved by all who knew him and will be greatly missed.
Due to Covid19, a Catholic mass and memorial service will be held in the Fall of 2020. Details will be published at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations should be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Michael "Mike" V. Sterlacci, 88, of Wellington, FL, passed away on May 17, 2020. He was surrounded by his family and supported by the prayers of his many friends and loved ones.
Mike was born in Giovannazzo, Italy, and immigrated to the US and settled with his family in New York when he was three years old. He served in the US Army during the Korean War in the Finance Corps, and later received his Master of Laws (LLM) in Taxation from NYU. He joined the prestigious law firm Winthrop, Stimpson, Putnam, and Roberts in New York City and was named the youngest attorney to become a partner at that time. Later, he headed the firm's Probate and Estate Division. In 1994, he relocated to Florida to head the firm's Palm Beach office.
In 2007, Mike joined the Mettler Law Firm in Palm Beach, FL.
Mike was a prior member of the Palm Beach Golf and Country Club in Wellington, FL, and the Upper Montclair Country Club, in Clifton, NJ.
Mike is survived by his loving wife, Lauren, daughter Nancy and son-in-law Keith, two sons Oliver and John, two granddaughters Caitlin and Cassidy, sister Theresa and many adoring relatives. He is predeceased by son Michael and brother Vincent.
Mike was the patriarch of a large Italian family, he loved golf, Dunkin Donuts, and Sinatra. He had a wonderful sense of humor, a generous heart and easy-going manner, and he was humble and proud to be an American citizen. He was loved by all who knew him and will be greatly missed.
Due to Covid19, a Catholic mass and memorial service will be held in the Fall of 2020. Details will be published at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations should be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from May 18 to May 19, 2020.