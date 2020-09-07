DeBlasio, Michael W.
Michael W. DeBlasio, 86, of Jupiter, Florida, passed on peacefully to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on September 3, 2020 at 2:28AM. Born in Brooklyn, New York, on September 28, 1933, Michael's loving parents Rose and Alfred DeBlasio raised him to be a hard-working, thoughtful, and charismatic man. Michael has one sister, Mary Cutillo (also known as Mary McGee, Where is the Key?), whom he loved dearly. Beginning his career on January 1, 1957, as an officer in the Old Raymond Street Jail of Brooklyn, New York, Michael's industriousness and orderliness fostered his promotions through and to Executive Deputy Chief of Operations on October 23, 1979. Michael's love for his wife, Josephine DeBlasio, knew no bounds. Over the course of their 63-year long marriage, Michael and Josephine parented three beautiful children: Alfred, Rosemarie, and Michael, while further grand-parenting six others: Philip Jr., Christopher, Matthew, Lia, Michael W. II, and their great-grandchild Christopher II. For more information regarding funeral services, please visit (www.taylorandmodeen.com
).