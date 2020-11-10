Michael W. Hill

Michael W. Hill passed peacefully on November 6, 2020, surrounded by his three children.

Mike was born in Detroit, Michigan, to Albert and Pat Hill, and spent his formative years in northeast Ohio.

Mike is survived by his three sisters, Susan Sack, Kathy Barbero, and Peggy Hill.

Mike received his bachelor degree from Kent State University in 1970. While there, he met his first wife and mother of his three children, Clinton Hill, Bronwyn Koopman, and Brecken Danner. At Kent State he also found his passion for law, and Mike received his law degree from the University of Akron in 1973.

Mike was a member of the Ohio, Illinois and Florida Bar Associations, and had a successful twenty-five-year career in banking, before going into private practice. Mike was active in local politics, and served on the Highland Beach City Council, as Vice Mayor of Highland Beach, and as Mayor of Briny Breezes.

Mike settled in south Florida with the love his life and wife of thirty-two years, Shirley Smith-Hill. Mike and Shirley enjoyed traveling and were active in their support of various charities. Shirley preceded Mike in death in 2016.

Mike and Shirley were proud of their children and enjoyed watching them marry their spouses, Leslie Hill, Mike Koopman, and Kyle Danner, and start their families. Mike is survived by three children and twelve grandchildren.



