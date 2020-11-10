1/1
Michael W. Hill
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael W. Hill
Michael W. Hill passed peacefully on November 6, 2020, surrounded by his three children.
Mike was born in Detroit, Michigan, to Albert and Pat Hill, and spent his formative years in northeast Ohio.
Mike is survived by his three sisters, Susan Sack, Kathy Barbero, and Peggy Hill.
Mike received his bachelor degree from Kent State University in 1970. While there, he met his first wife and mother of his three children, Clinton Hill, Bronwyn Koopman, and Brecken Danner. At Kent State he also found his passion for law, and Mike received his law degree from the University of Akron in 1973.
Mike was a member of the Ohio, Illinois and Florida Bar Associations, and had a successful twenty-five-year career in banking, before going into private practice. Mike was active in local politics, and served on the Highland Beach City Council, as Vice Mayor of Highland Beach, and as Mayor of Briny Breezes.
Mike settled in south Florida with the love his life and wife of thirty-two years, Shirley Smith-Hill. Mike and Shirley enjoyed traveling and were active in their support of various charities. Shirley preceded Mike in death in 2016.
Mike and Shirley were proud of their children and enjoyed watching them marry their spouses, Leslie Hill, Mike Koopman, and Kyle Danner, and start their families. Mike is survived by three children and twelve grandchildren.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clugston-Tibbitts Funeral Homes
303 East Washington
Macomb, IL 61455
(309) 833-2188
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Clugston-Tibbitts Funeral Homes and Monuments

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Clugston-Tibbitts Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved