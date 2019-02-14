DAVIS, Michael Wayne Michael Wayne Davis, 55, passed away suddenly at home the morning of February 9, 2019. He was larger than life and had a brilliant smile. The clients of West Palm Animal Clinic knew him as Santa Claus and the brains behind the integration of the clinic. His family knew him as a patient, kind, smart, and loving father, husband, grandfather, and son. At Orange Park High School he was an accomplished football player. After high school he became talented at many jobs, both technical and professional. He could run cable, fix sprinklers, and do anything computer oriented. He held multiple jobs in our state capital of Tallahassee: 3 years as Executive Director of the Florida Housing Coalition, Inc., 4 years as a commissioner for the Governor's Affordable Housing Study Commission, and 4 years as Department Manager for Housing and Veteran Services in Sumter County. Before and after Tallahassee he was a mortgage banker/ loan officer for various banks in the central Florida region. His favorite job was over the last 8 years running West Palm Animal Clinic with his wife, Dr. Michelle Durkee. He used his talents to fully integrate their animal hospital so they could better serve their community and save more pets. Michael was able to make friends easily. He was smart, funny, and very kind. He loved helping people make their dreams come true and would come to the aid of anyone. He loved animals and he and his wife rescued many dogs. He is preceded in death by his father, Billy Wayne Davis. He leaves behind his mom Jean Brown, his step father, Bill Brown, his son Austin Davis and his wife Emma and their children, Lyla and Kali, his daughter Emily Buckner and her husband Donnie Buckner and their three children, Landon, Alavee, and Ava, his daughter Megan Davis, and the love of his life, his wife, Dr. Michelle Durkee. Even all his dogs will miss him dearly. In lieu of flowers, Dr. Durkee would like people to donate to Kelsey Cares, www.kelseycares.org, The , or the organization of your choice that helps other people. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary