Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Christopher Catholic Church
12001 SE Federal Hwy
Hobe Sound, FL
MAURICE, Michele Irene Our beloved Michele Irene Maurice joined our Lord on Feb 12, 2019. Michele will be truly missed by her mother, Irene Maurice, her sisters, Carol Maurice and Pauline Maurice Obye, and her brother, Tom Maurice. A celebration of life will be held at St. Christopher Catholic Church, 12001 SE Federal Hwy, Hobe Sound, FL, at 11:00AM on Tuesday, Feb 19, 2019. Interment will follow at Riverside Memorial Park, 19351 SE County Line Rd, Tequesta, FL. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Michele's memory to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (www.namipbc.org).
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Feb. 16, 2019
