STEWART, Michelle Michelle Drapeau Stewart, 46, West Palm Beach passed on Wed, May 8th, after a long, courageous and inspirational battle with stomach cancer. Survived by parents John and Micki Drapeau and Barbara Pace; children Taylor Martin, Riley Stewart and Reese Stewart; siblings Ronnie (Erin) Drapeau, Elide (Lane) Collins, Ann-Marie Drapeau, Donna Drapeau, Anthony (Melissa) Lewis, Kelly Arthurs and her many nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, cousins, former husbands Jason Stewart and John Martin and "extended and adopted" family. Further information go to: (https://www.palmswestfuneralhome.com/obituaries/Michelle-Drapeau-Stewart/#!/Obituary) In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to (https://www.go fundme.com/f9kfs)
Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 12, 2019