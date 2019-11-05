|
Menendez, Miguel Mariano
It is with great sadness that the family of Miguel Mariano Menendez announces his passing after a 2-year battle with cancer on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the age of 69 years. Miguel will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 47 years, Marie, and his daughters Lena (Nick) and Andrea (Andy). He will also be fondly remembered by his four grandchildren Caedmon, Annika, Alma and Kate; his mother Consuelo; and his brother Roger (Michelle). Miguel was predeceased by his father Miguel.
A visitation will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 12:00PM at Lake Osborne Presbyterian Church, 2101 6th Ave South, Lake Worth, FL 33461. It will be followed by a funeral service at the church in memory of Miguel at 1:00PM. Interment will follow in the Lake Worth Memory Gardens at the Dorsey-E. Earl Smith Funeral Home, 3041 Kirk Road, Lake Worth, FL 33461.
Donations in memory of Miguel may be made to Lake Osborne Presbyterian Church or to First Care Women's Clinic (FirstCareForLife.com).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019