Resources More Obituaries for Mildred FERRIN Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mildred FERRIN

Obituary Condolences Flowers FERRIN, Mildred Mildred "Mimi" (Mason) Ferrin passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019 in West Palm Beach, Florida at the age of 91. Mildred was born in Nash County, North Carolina in 1927 to Sidney and Stella Clark. Her father was a struggling sharecropper during the Great Depression and the family experienced periods of poverty during Mildred's formative years. At 18 years old in 1945, Mildred moved to Washington, DC, along with thousands of other women across the country as part of the so-called "Lipstick Brigade" to work for the government during World War II. She met her future husband, Eugene Mason from Milwaukee, Wisconsin and a member of the 83rd Infantry Division several months after her arrival in the city. They were married in September 1946 in Sharpsburg, North Carolina. Mildred moved with her husband, Eugene, to Milwaukee, Wisconsin where he attended the University of Wisconsin. In 1948, Mildred gave birth to a daughter, Dixie Caroline, and a son, Donald Eugene in 1949. Her husband graduated from medical school and the family moved to Atlanta, Georgia for his residency at Georgia Baptist Hospital. Her son, Michael Ray, was born in 1953. As a young doctor's wife, Mildred spent her time raising her three children while her husband was often working long hours in his medical office or on house calls late into the evenings treating his patients. The family moved to several locations including Folkston, Georgia, Williamsburg, Virginia, and Great Bridge, Virginia before settling in Coral Gables, Florida where her husband took a position with the Veterans Administration in Miami in 1963. In 1990, Dr. Eugene Mason died of heart failure at Doctor's Hospital in Coral Gables. Mildred, at the age of 62, was devastated by the death of her husband who she had loved passionately since she was 19 years old. She moved to Royal Palm Beach in 1991 to be near her daughter and her family and, to start a new life. In 1995, she married Canute Ferrin from Jamaica in Royal Palm Beach. They were happily married until his death in 2011. Mildred continued to live in Royal Palm Beach until she moved to the Brookdale assisted living community in 2018. After a series of small strokes, she passed away at JFK Medical Center in West Palm Beach. Mildred loved to read and talk about politics and current events. She read two newspapers every day of her adult life and had an opinion on almost every issue. She was active in the Democratic Party on local, state, and national campaigns. She worked in numerous presidential campaigns including, Lyndon Baines Johnson (1964), Eugene McCarthy (1968), Jimmy Carter (1976 and 1980), Bill Clinton (1992 and 1996), and Hillary Clinton (2008). She also worked in the Florida statewide campaigns of Reuben Askew (1972), Lawton Chiles (1972), Bob Graham (1980), and Janet Reno (2002). Above all, she was a vigorous advocate for civil rights, women's rights, the poor, and the environment. From childhood, she always had a deep and passionate respect and affinity for African Americans and their struggles for equality. As a spouse of a combat veteran, she knew first-hand the effects of war on individuals and was strongly opposed to war as a solution to international problems. Mildred was a master storyteller in the classic Southern tradition. Although she loved to talk, she was a good listener and could remember and describe in vivid detail the lives of people she met randomly at the grocery store or in the doctor's office. She was an outgoing person who naturally loved and trusted people of all races, religions, and nationalities and enjoyed their company. She did not fear anyone and showed deep respect for everyone. She loved animals (except snakes), the beach, and the sound of the surf. She could cook almost anything from fried chicken, fried or broiled fish, seafood paella, North Carolina BBQ pork, Thai food, and meat loaf. Mildred loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who called her "Mimi," and was always happiest when they would come to visit. Mildred is survived by her two children, Dixie (husband Vinnie) and Michael (wife Colleen), seven grandchildren, Lisa (husband Pablo), Matthew (wife Erica), Julia (wife Irma), Byron (wife Sally), Helen (husband Ricky), Kathleen (fiancé David), and Thomas, and two great-grandchildren, Cameron and Ivy. She was predeceased by her son, Don (wife Beth) who passed away in December 2018. The family has asked that donations be sent in her honor to a local woman's shelter for domestic abuse victims or an animal shelter in your local area. Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.