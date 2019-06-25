Howse, Mildred G.

Mildred G. "Boots" Dickinson Howse passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of June 21, 2019.

A Celebration of her Life will take place at the McGuire Center, Westminster Oaks, Tallahassee, FL, on Friday, June 28 at 2:00PM. A reception to follow the service.

Boots was born in West Palm Beach, FL on August 17, 1931. After graduation from Forest Hills High School in West Palm Beach, she attended the University of Alabama. Upon her return to West Palm Beach she married Fred O. "Bud" Dickinson and they welcomed five children. The Dickinson family relocated to Tallahassee in 1965. She spent many years as a homemaker and political wife. Upon Bud's passing in 1998, she later married Paul Howse of Memphis, TN they enjoyed 20 years together in their homes in Tallahassee, FL and Waynesville, NC. Boots and Paul loved living in Westminster Oaks for the past twelve years. They traveled the world and particularly enjoyed their many cruises.

When not raising children and attending all their activities, she loved a good card game, needlepoint and playing the piano. Boots was an excellent hostess and enjoyed entertaining all her family and friends.

She was predeceased by her parents, Ed and Mildred Goddard, brother Ned, sister Suzi, granddaughter Lawson, husbands Bud Dickinson and Paul Howse. She is survived by her children Fred (Sherry) Dickinson, Doug (Linda) Dickinson, Cathy (Emory) Mayfield, Dwight Dickinson and Danny Dickinson. Also surviving her are step-children Paula (Gene) Amagliani and Forrest (Janice) Howse. She was devoted to her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

The family is grateful for the loving care Boots received at Westminster Oaks. We would also like to thank the caregivers from Home Instead for their professional and compassionate care. A special heartfelt thanks to "our" Janice Ellington.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be sent to Run for Lawson, 4223 Capital Circle NW, Tallahassee, FL 32303 or the . Published in The Palm Beach Post from June 25 to June 28, 2019