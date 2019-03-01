OGBU, Mildred L. Mildred L. Ogbu, 89, peacefully passed away Friday, February 22, 2019, at Jackson North Hospital in Miami, FL. She was a long-standing resident of Boynton Beach and Delray Beach, FL. Mildred was predeceased by her husband, His Excellency Dr. Edwin Ogebe Ogbu former Ambassador to the United Nations representing Nigeria and daughter, Portia Ogbu McNair - well-known local entertainer and vocalist. Princess (as she was affectionately called) was considered "The Hostess with the Mostess" and loved entertaining guests at "The Compound." She never met a stranger and had friends from all walks of life. Her laughter and joie de vivre will be greatly missed throughout the community. She is survived by her daughter Christie Ogbu Sabir (Nashid Sabir, Esq.) of Miami; sister: Leona J. Swilley of Miami and brother: Crispin Johnson, Jr. of Lake Park as well as a host of family and friends. Services will be held at St. Joseph's Episcopal Church at 11:00AM Saturday, March 2. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Sisters Network, Inc. for breast cancer patient support. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary