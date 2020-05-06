Veach , Mildred

Mildred Sanford Veach of Lanana, Florida, passed away at JFK Memorial Hospital on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Her death was unrelated to COVID-19. Mildred cherished her role as a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She always faced life and met its challenges with resolve and wisdom. She began life in Scrool, South Dakota. She and her parents, Frederick and Viola Sanford raised their family in a sod house on the prairie. Mildred graduated high school early after skipping several grade levels. Before she turned 20, Mildred left the plains of South Dakota to travel alone by bus to Washington DC where she worked for the FBI. She was responsible for processing fingerprints and personnel for the "Manhattan Project". She met her soon to be husband, Leo Veach, there and they were married in West Virginia. Over the next 20 years she helped raise Leo's daughter Sharon, and together they had 6 boys, Frederick Craig, Leo Coleman, Reginal Kay, Jeffery Todd, Eric Callie and Christopher Kerry. They traveled extensively living in over 12 states and Canada. In addition to family, she was an avid reader and worked in a variety of vocations including volunteer and church activities. Mildred has 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She is survived by her sister Leila Schneider. Cremation was chosen and she will join Leo at the Lehmansville Church cemetery in West Virginia. Any donations can be made to the National Wildlife Federation of which Mildred was a member.







