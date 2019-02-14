|
CARTER, Miles Gene Miles Gene Carter, devoted husband of Catherine (née Cullen); beloved father of John Miles (Kate) and Kathleen Ann; adored grandfather of Grace, Cameron, Dan and Emily; brother of Virginia Fogaras; son of Edwin and Virginia Carter. Miles passed away on Saturday, February 2, 2019 of complications from heart disease. Miles grew up in Cleveland, OH and served in the United States Air Force. He founded Carter Properties in 1962 and spent much of his life pursuing his passion for real estate. Miles also enjoyed being on the water and spending time with his family. Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Gattozzi and Son Funeral Home, Chesterland OH. www.gattozziandson.com
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Feb. 14, 2019