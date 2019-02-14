Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gattozzi & Son Funeral Home
12524 Chillicothe Road
Chesterland, OH 44026
(440) 729-1906
For more information about
Miles CARTER
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
DiCICCO & SONS FUNERAL HOME
5975 MAYFIELD RD.
MAYFIELD HTS., OH
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DiCICCO & SONS FUNERAL HOME
5975 MAYFIELD RD.
MAYFIELD HTS., OH
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
DiCICCO & SONS FUNERAL HOME
5975 MAYFIELD RD.
MAYFIELD HTS., OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Miles CARTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Miles Gene CARTER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Miles Gene CARTER Obituary
CARTER, Miles Gene Miles Gene Carter, devoted husband of Catherine (née Cullen); beloved father of John Miles (Kate) and Kathleen Ann; adored grandfather of Grace, Cameron, Dan and Emily; brother of Virginia Fogaras; son of Edwin and Virginia Carter. Miles passed away on Saturday, February 2, 2019 of complications from heart disease. Miles grew up in Cleveland, OH and served in the United States Air Force. He founded Carter Properties in 1962 and spent much of his life pursuing his passion for real estate. Miles also enjoyed being on the water and spending time with his family. Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Gattozzi and Son Funeral Home, Chesterland OH. www.gattozziandson.com
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gattozzi & Son Funeral Home
Download Now