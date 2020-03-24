|
Kallman, Miles Mitchell
February 14, 1989
March 20, 2020
Born on Valentine's Day, 1989, Miles died on Friday, March 20, 2020. The son of Margaret Kallman and Don Kallman, he grew up in Delray Beach, and attended Unity School. He was a graduate of Saint John Paul II Academy (class of 2007), where he was an outstanding member of the lacrosse team and a member of Team Florida. Miles attended Tulane University, majoring in finance and marketing. As a boy and teenager in Delray Beach, Miles became a passionate surfer with a love of the ocean and its creatures. He traveled the world with friends as they surfed in Europe and Costa Rica. In later years, Miles discovered body building. He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Edward Charlton Mitchell, and is survived by his parents; his beloved brother, Edward "Chase" Kallman; aunts, Alexandra Willoughby, Mary Brown Biddle (Ken), and Martha Mitchell (Adrienne); cousins, Jenny Willoughby (Paul), Martha Willoughby, Allison Brown Linderman (Steven) and Adrian Brown (Susan); his girlfriend, Lauren Glassman; younger cousins; godparents; and a wide circle of extended family and friends. Full of boundless enthusiasm and curiosity, Miles had a gift for friendship that endeared him to so many; and he loved to help others, especially in the recovery community. Through his work, he helped many people enter treatment for substance use disorders. He will be remembered with deep, abiding love. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name could be made to Saint John Paul II Academy, 4001 N Military Trail, Boca Raton, FL 33431 ("Miles Kallman – LAX") or to Drug Abuse Foundation of Palm Beach County, 400 S. Swinton Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33444. A Memorial Service will be held at Unity Church of Delray Beach at a later date.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020