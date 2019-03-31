FINE, Milton On Wednesday, March 27, 2019, Milton Fine, of Palm Beach, FL, beloved husband of Sheila Reicher Fine, passed away at the age of 92 surrounded by family after a brief illness. Loving father of Carolyn Fine Friedman (Jerry) of Newton, MA; Sibyl Fine King of Poole Dorset, England; and David J. Fine (Rachel) of Weston, MA. Grandfather of Rose Friedman, Daniel King, Ari Fine, Ryan King, Nina Friedman, Sophia Friedman, Benjamin Fine, Adam Fine and Alice King. Step- father to Pam Wein Levy (Michael) of Pittsburgh, PA, Howard Reicher (Donna) of Pittsburgh, PA, Jan Reicher (Alain Bismuth) of San Francisco, CA; and step-grandfather to Joshua (Abby) Wein, Zachary Wein, Max Levy, Benjamin Reicher, Adi Alouf and Alexandra Alouf. Son of the late Samuel Fine and Ida (Krimsky) Fine. Brother of Ethel Christin of Palm City, FL, and the late Sara Patz and Harry Fine; also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was born and raised in Pittsburgh and often credited his education to the hours he spent reading at the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh, where he developed a love for literature. He enlisted and deployed to France in World War II. There, he was promoted to sergeant at the age of 18, an achievement that--as he would one day tell the Wall Street Journal--eclipsed even those of his business career. Upon returning to Pittsburgh in 1946, he enrolled at the University of Pittsburgh and completed his undergraduate degree and received his juris doctorate in less than four years. He practiced law throughout the 1950s, gradually entering into business ventures, including real estate. He is known as a self-made entrepreneur who earned an international reputation as one of the outstanding leaders of the hospitality industry. Beginning with one motel in Erie, PA in 1960, he and Edward Perlow co-founded and grew Interstate Hotels Corporation (IHC) into the largest hotel management company in the world with hotels under management throughout the United States, Canada, US Caribbean and Russia. Following the sale of IHC in 1998, he formed FFC Capital with the Fine family and a select group of senior executives from Interstate for the purpose of investment management and the acquisition and development of real estate. He became a respected art collector and developed a passion for contemporary art, forging close relationships with artists and museum curators. In the early 1980s, he became a trustee of the Carnegie Museum of Art in Pittsburgh, where he helped revitalize the Carnegie International the nation's oldest exhibition of global contemporary art. In addition to becoming chairman of the CMA board, he was a board member of the Norton Museum of Art in Palm Beach, Florida and was also a founder of The Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh, where a curatorial position bears his name. He was also on the boards of Wyndham International Hotel Company, the Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh, University of Pittsburgh and the New Museum of Contemporary Art in New York. In 2007, he and his wife, Sheila, established The Fine Foundation, which supports projects in arts and culture, Jewish life, and science and medicine, primarily in his hometown of Pittsburgh. Services were held at Rodef Shalom Congregation in Pittsburgh on Friday, March 29, 2019. Contributions may be made to the or the Norton Museum of Art, 1450 S Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 or Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County, 1 Harvard Circle, Suite 100, West Palm Beach, FL 33409. Arrangements by Ralph Schugar Chapel, Inc., 1-888-621-8282 www.schugar.com Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary