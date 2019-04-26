Home

Louis Suburban Chapel
13-01 Broadway
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 791-0015
Graveside service
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Workmen's Circle
380 Dewey Ave.
Saddle Brook, NJ
More Obituaries for Miriam DONNER
Miriam DONNER


1927 - 2019 Obituary
Miriam DONNER Obituary
DONNER, Miriam Miriam Donner, 92, passed away April 8, 2019 from natural causes in her home in Boca Raton, FL. Mimi, as she was known, was born March 18, 1927 in Brooklyn, NY, and resided in Paterson, NJ, with her parents Samuel J. Donner and Tillie (Beckerman) Donner. She married in June, 1949 to Emanuel Levine of Passaic, NJ. She lived in Clifton, NJ, where she was active in The Creative Images Council, a city-supported arts program, as well as The National Council of Jewish Women where she served as President. In 1991 she relocated to south Florida, where she was involved for many years with the arts as well as the Thubten Kunga Ling Buddhist Center in Deerfield Beach. Mimi is survived by her children Linda (Levine) Nehme, David Levine and Anita Levine; granddaughter Jessica (Levine) Cain and great-granddaughter Penelope Cain. She is also survived by her brother Martin Donner and sister-in-law Barbara Donner. A graveside funeral will be held at Workmen's Circle, 380 Dewey Ave, Saddle Brook, NJ, on Friday May 10, 2019, at 10:00AM. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a favorite .
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Apr. 26, 2019
