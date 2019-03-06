FINEGOLD, Miriam Arlene "Mimi" Finegold, age 95, died of natural causes on February 22, 2019, in Juno Beach, FL. Miriam is survived by her daughters Paula Davis Barfield of Tequesta, FL and Ann (Wayne) Shallcross of Blue Ridge, GA, sister Betty Klein, granddaughter Tiffany Gaston (John) of Peoria, AZ, grandson Casey (Gabby) Shallcross of Atlanta, GA and great-grandchildren Mirabelle Shallcross, Rylie Gaston, Alexis Gaston, and Davis Gaston, nephew Matthew Klein (Peggy) and niece Amy Klein. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Julius Finegold, her amazing son-in-law Ronald Barfield, brother-in-law David Klein and her parents, Aaron and Anna Segal. Miriam was born on March 19, 1923 and lived her early years, to the age of ten, in St. Mathews, SC. She then moved to Haverhill, MA, where she met and married Julius, a great family man and a loving father. They raised their two children in Groveland, MA, where Miriam was active in many civic organizations and clubs, volunteering often to help others. Miriam's love of art was demonstrated both in her love of decorating, her art, and all the crafts she created over her life. To say she was talented would be a gross understatement. Miriam was also well-renowned for her outgoing personality, amazing cooking and was an avid entertainer. Some of our fondest memories were the parties and events she hosted where she never failed to awe us with her attention to detail. Miriam always made sure that everyone had a great time and that each event was special. The last few years were very difficult for Miriam and her health, but she was a fighter and never gave up. She inspired all of us with her determination to live each day. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary