TATER, Miriam G. Miriam G. Tater "Mimi", of West Palm Beach, FL, died peacefully at home on March 17, 2019. Mimi was an avid bead jewelry artist with a unique eye for color and asymmetrical design. She is survived by her daughter, Maci Daye, and will be remembered with love by the many cousins she maintained regular contact with, notably Nancy Block, Rayna Gillman, Annie Lifflander and Roberta Yecies, who were with her at the end of her life. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00PM April 6, 2019, at 208 Wellington East, West Palm Beach, FL 33417.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 24, 2019
