Mayorga, Misty Lynn
Misty Lynn Mayorga (Kargoll), 38, of Port St. Lucie, FL, formerly of Jupiter, FL, was tragically taken on May 31, 2020, born on December 13, 1981, in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. She is the beloved daughter of Alvin Cecil and Barbara (Roll) Kargoll. Preceded in death by her father Alvin Cecil, and brother Brian Kargoll. Misty is survived and will be deeply missed by her mother Barbara (Roll) Kargoll, brother Pete Kargoll, sister Karen (Kargoll) Skovran and husband George, nieces and nephews Peter Kargoll and wife Ashley, Ethan Kargoll, Jacob and Gabby Skovran, aunt and uncle Linda and Fred Vettori. Misty was a 2000 Graduate of Jupiter High school. She loved crafts, travel, and spending time with her cherished friends. Due to current health concerns, a service to honor her life will be held at a later date. Those who wish to remember Misty in a special way can make a gift to Aid to Victims of Domestic Abuse at (AVDAonline.org).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.