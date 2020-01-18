|
Rinker, Mitchell Adam
The streets of heaven were lined with love New Year's Day welcoming Mitchell Adam Rinker home to be with Jesus, his beloved parents and many friends and family.
Mitch, 55, was born in West Palm Beach to Marshall and Libby Rinker where he lived for 13 years. He spent the next 40 years in the care of The Duvall Home in Deland, FL and was brought back home to Palm Beach Gardens where he spent the last three years. He will forever be remembered for his giant smile and good-natured personality as well as his love for cars, boats, trucks and especially dogs. No one will soon forget the belly laughs he had at the most inopportune times. He was a blessing to all that knew him and will be missed dearly.
Mitchell is survived by his siblings Marsha Moerings, Kathy Black, Skip (Christine) Rinker and Nancie (Anthony) Librizzi as well as 10 nieces and nephews and a host of grand nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00PM on January 26, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church, 717 Prosperity Farms Road, North Palm Beach, FL.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully asks donations be made in Mitch's name to New Horizon Service Dogs, 1590 Laurel Park Ct, Orange City, FL 32763.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 18 to Jan. 24, 2020