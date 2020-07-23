blanck, Mitchell
Mitch Blanck, age 78, of Wellington passed away peacefully on July 22, 2020 after a hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer. He will be remembered for his commitment to fitness, his love of art and music, his extraordinary sense of design and style, and his generosity. He is survived by his wife Barbara, his brother Richard, his nephew Michael and his niece Rhonda Blanck Tangir and her children.
Contributions in his honor can be made to Trustbridge Hospice Foundation, 5300 East Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 or (www.trustbridgefoundation.org
).