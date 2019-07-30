|
|
Slotkin, Mitchell
Mitchell Slotkin, age 79, a longtime resident of Palm Beach, Florida, passed away July 29, 2019, after a short battle with Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma, in West Palm Beach, Florida. Known as Mickey, he worked for Hygrade Food Products, then the 5th largest, U.S. meat packing company, founded by his grandfather, Samuel Slotkin. While he was at Hygrade, Mitchell was deeply involved with the creation of the Ball Park Frank which is today the number one brand in the USA. He stayed with Hygrade after the company was sold, working in the International Casing Division in London, England. He then came to Palm Beach and became a co-owner of K&K Provisions, a food service company.
Mitchell was an avid sports fan, a former coach, and a lifelong mentor to many young South Florida athletes. He was a steadfast and rabid fan of the Brooklyn (LA) Dodgers, Miami Dolphins and Florida Gators.
Mitchell was predeceased by his father, Hugo Slotkin, former Chairman of the Board of Hygrade and former Chairman of the Board of John Morrell Meat Packing Co., and his mother, Babette Slotkin Okin (Walsey). He is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years, Pamela B. Slotkin of West Palm Beach, Florida; sons-Daniel Alexis Slotkin (Lori) of Darien, Connecticut and Hugh Trevor Slotkin of New Orleans, Louisiana; brothers-Donald (Edie) Slotkin of Jupiter, Florida, Curtis (Carole) Slotkin of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, Todd (Judy) Slotkin of Darien, Connecticut; grandsons-Harrison and Bennett Slotkin of Darien, Connecticut, many beloved nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews across the country.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to T.E.A.M. ELAM Foundation, 6231 PGA Blvd, STE 104-203, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418, or to the Mandel Public Library, 411 Clematis Street, West Palm Beach, FL 33401. A Memorial Service will be held in Florida in December. A Memorial website has been set up at Legacy.com.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 30 to July 31, 2019