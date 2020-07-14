1/1
Mohsen Wasfy Kheir
Kheir, Mohsen Wasfy
It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the sad loss of our brother, Mohsen Wasfy Kheir. Mohsen, 74, of Boynton Beach, FL, went to be with Jesus on Thursday July 9, 2020.
Mohsen was born in Sohag Cairo. He attended college at Alexandria College, where he attained a Bachelor's degree in Fine Arts. He came to the US to be close to all his siblings who had already immigrated.
He specialized in beautiful oil paintings. He worked as an Art professor in Midland, TX and taught Art to students in Florida. At times, he also gave Arabic language lessons to students. Mohsen enjoyed conversing with others and learning about their life. He loved his family and was loved by all.
Mohsen is survived by three sisters, several cousins and many nieces and nephews.
He was laid to rest at Royal Palm Memorial and Gardens, West Palm Beach, FL.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
