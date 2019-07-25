|
Wheelock, Morgan Dix
Morgan Dix Wheelock, world renowned landscape architect, of West Palm Beach, died July 20, 2019. Beloved husband of Judith (Taylor) Wheelock. Dear father of Timothy Dix Wheelock of Natick, MA, Morgan Dix Wheelock III of Chestnut Hill, MA, Cornelia Wheelock Birmingham of Sherborn, MA, Edmund Stairs Twining IV of Sherborn, MA, and Taylor Pratt Twining of Rumson, NJ. Dear brother of Dr. Frederick Wheelock of Philadelphia, PA. A Memorial Service will be held September 11 at 1:00PM at Memorial Church at Harvard University in Boston, MA.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 25 to July 26, 2019