Ball, Morris
Morris Ball, 95, of Wellington, FL, died on January 28, 2020. He was born and raised in Newark, NJ and lived in Hillside, NJ. He is survived by his wife of 63 years Roselyn, daughters Ruth (Mary Ellen) of Somerset, NJ and Ellen (Bruce) of Brookline, MA, and grandson Max Haimowitz.
Morris was a Veteran of World War II and served in the Pacific. He graduated from Weequahic High School (Newark), Rutgers University (Newark), and Teachers College, Columbia University. He taught Social Studies at Kawameeh Junior High in Union, NJ for 35 years where he especially enjoyed teaching American History and the US Constitution.
He was active at Temple Shomrei Torah (Hillside, NJ) where he served as president. In retirement, he was a member at Temple Beth Torah (Wellington, FL) where he volunteered for Shalom newsletter editor, choir, boards, and Torah study. He greeted visitors every Wednesday at the Wellington Regional Hospital information desk where he also visited patients as Jewish chaplain. Countless happy hours were spent in the garden. No student, friend, visitor, or plant were beyond his interest.
Graveside Services are Sunday, February 2 at 2:30PM at 9321 Memorial Park Rd, West Palm Beach, FL 33412. Memorial contributions may be made to Temple Beth Torah (900 Big Blue Trace, Wellington, FL 33414) or the .
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020