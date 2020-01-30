Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Morris Ball
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Morris Ball

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Morris Ball Obituary
Ball, Morris
Morris Ball, 95, of Wellington, FL, died on January 28, 2020. He was born and raised in Newark, NJ and lived in Hillside, NJ. He is survived by his wife of 63 years Roselyn, daughters Ruth (Mary Ellen) of Somerset, NJ and Ellen (Bruce) of Brookline, MA, and grandson Max Haimowitz.
Morris was a Veteran of World War II and served in the Pacific. He graduated from Weequahic High School (Newark), Rutgers University (Newark), and Teachers College, Columbia University. He taught Social Studies at Kawameeh Junior High in Union, NJ for 35 years where he especially enjoyed teaching American History and the US Constitution.
He was active at Temple Shomrei Torah (Hillside, NJ) where he served as president. In retirement, he was a member at Temple Beth Torah (Wellington, FL) where he volunteered for Shalom newsletter editor, choir, boards, and Torah study. He greeted visitors every Wednesday at the Wellington Regional Hospital information desk where he also visited patients as Jewish chaplain. Countless happy hours were spent in the garden. No student, friend, visitor, or plant were beyond his interest.
Graveside Services are Sunday, February 2 at 2:30PM at 9321 Memorial Park Rd, West Palm Beach, FL 33412. Memorial contributions may be made to Temple Beth Torah (900 Big Blue Trace, Wellington, FL 33414) or the .
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Morris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -