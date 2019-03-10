SIEGEL, Morton D. Morton D. Siegel, a long time resident of Jonathan's Landing in Jupiter and a recent resident of Devonshire in Palm Beach Gardens, passed away on March 1, 2019 at the age of 94. Mort was born and raised in Yonkers, New York. He served his country proudly during WW II as an officer in the US Navy. He was a graduate of Harvard College and the University of Pennsylvania. Before moving to Florida he and his wife raised their family in Rye, NY while he served as vice-president of E.F. Hutton and Company in NYC. Mort participated fully in community and social activities wherever he resided. He especially enjoyed his role as Commodore of the Beach Point Yacht Club in Mamaroneck, NY. He is survived by his wife, Natalie, his daughters Ellen Malter and Nancy Hopkins and his son, Matthew, four grandchildren and one great grandchild. A private memorial service is planned. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary