Resources More Obituaries for Muriel WEIDENFELLER Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Muriel WEIDENFELLER

Obituary Condolences Flowers WEIDENFELLER, Muriel The family of Muriel Weidenfeller (VanWinkle) sadly announces her passing on April 2, 2019, peacefully and due to natural causes, at the age of 93. Born in Passaic, NJ, to Lloyd and Edith (Iliffe) VanWinkle. Muriel was raised in Nutley, NJ with her big brother, Jack VanWinkle. She attended Nutley High School with her sweetheart Allan "Al" Weidenfeller. They were engaged before Al left to serve in WWII. When Al returned from the war, they married on September 21, 1946. They both worked at Metropolitan Life Insurance Company in Newark, NJ while Al attended college at Rutgers University at night. After Al graduated from Rutgers, he started a 35 year career at Union Carbide and they began a wonderful life, started a family and, moving nine times with the company, ending in Atlantic Beach, FL where Al took early retirement due to Parkinson's disease. Once her children were born, Muriel was a stay at home mom, making a happy life and keeping a beautiful home for her family. Muriel and Al moved to Jupiter in 1985 to be close to their children and grandchildren. There they enjoyed golf, made many friends and loved their Florida life being close to their children. Al died in 1997. Muriel continued her active lifestyle in Jupiter as a volunteer at the Jupiter Medical Center, bridge games with "the girls" and playing golf; being the proud holder of two holes in one. Muriel is survived by three children and their families: son Allan Jr. and his wife Patti and their children Melissa and Amy; son Glen and his wife Linda and their daughter Tara and her husband Paul; and daughter Joyce and her husband Kevin Smith. Muriel is also survived by her great-grandson Braxton, her niece Donna Burke and her husband Tom, nephew Jack VanWinkle and his wife Kathy, and niece Chris Stouffer. She is preceded in death by her beloved brother Jack in 2009. For the last two years Muriel was a resident at the Stuart Lodge in Stuart, FL. Our family is thankful to the Stuart Lodge staff for the love, care and respect given to our mother while she lived there. In her final days she was under the kind and loving care of Treasure Coast Hospice, and to them we will be eternally grateful. A private service will be held for family and close friends at a later date. If you wish to make a donation in Muriel's memory, please consider Treasure Coast Hospice, 1201 SE Indian St, Stuart, FL 34997. For more information about services for Muriel, please contact (Joyce Smith at [email protected]). Published in The Palm Beach Post on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries