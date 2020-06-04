Blitstein, Murray

June 2, 1935 - June 1, 2020

Our world lost a beautiful person when Dr. Murray Blitstein passed away early Monday, June 1, 2020, one day shy of his 85th birthday. Murray had fought a tough six year battle with Parkinson's disease. He is survived by his wife, Marlene, son David, daughter Dayna, daughter-in-law Tiffany, and his three granddaughters, Emily, Logan, and Sadie. Murray was born in Brooklyn, NY, and attended Boys High. He received his Bachelor's and Doctor of Dental Surgery degrees from NYU. Murray served as a Captain in the U.S. Air Force from 1961 to 1963.

Murray married his sweetheart, Marlene on September 2, 1962. During their almost 58 years of marriage, Marlene and Murray owned and operated a successful dental practice in Staten Island, NY, lived in the Caribbean, and traveled the world, many times over. They have resided in Florida for the past 28 years. Murray was the kindest, warmest, most generous man anyone could meet. He had a terrific sense of humor, known for his joke telling, while maintaining a straight face. He loved his family, reading, games, and sports, in particular, golf where he volunteered as a ranger for the past 18 years. He will be missed terribly.



