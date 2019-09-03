|
Loshin, Murray
Murray Loshin, 88, formerly of Danbury, Connecticut passed away on August 27, 2019, in Boynton Beach, Florida. He was the son of the late Harry and Sadie (Barrish) Loshin of Danbury, Connecticut.
Murray was the husband of the late Arlene Loshin. He graduated from Danbury High School in 1948. Murray went into the construction business with his father for several years and then became a math teacher at Brewster High School in Brewster, New York. He retired after twenty years of teaching.
Murray's interests included sports, anything U.Conn, travel, classical music, ballet, opera, and social events.
Murray is survived by his loving daughter Donna, sister-in-law Paula (Lewis) Beckenstein, and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held in Boynton Beach on September 1, 2019.
Contributions may be made in Murray Loshin's name to: National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 3125 West Commercial Blvd, Suite 100, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309.
Please include Murray's name on your donation check.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019