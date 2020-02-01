|
|
Saunders, Myr
"Myrnie"
1926 - 2020
We share a fond farewell to a woman of gentle grace, powerful intellect, and kind generosity. With a focused, strategic mind and enduring passion for excellence, Myrnie excelled in business, her favorite parlor game, Rummikub and most importantly, in friendships and life. She married her greatest love in 1960, Henry "Hank" Saunders, and together they built Saunders Aquarium Supply Inc. into an international manufacturing and wholesale powerhouse. Her skills, self-confidence, acumen and poise allowed her to excel as a savvy businesswoman well before her time.
Following 93 years of a well-lived life journey, Myrnie departed her family and friends January 29, 2020. Born in Plattsburgh, NY the summer of 1926, the third of three children, she knew humble beginnings in her grandparents' rural home. At 23 she and sister Faye moved to West Palm Beach. Two girls from the north woods beginning their adult lives in the warmth of the sun and shore.
Closing their Miami business in 1982, Myrnie and Hank moved to North Palm Beach and soon settled in Old Port Cove's Lake Point Tower. There they made a splendid home and relished their newfound freedom by cruising the world and running their own vessel in local waters with the Old Port Yacht Club, Palm Beach Power Squadron and Seabird Yacht Club. Active philanthropists, they dedicated their social energies to the betterment of children's lives through membership in Amara Shrine, Palm Beach Gardens. Myrnie was an accomplished seamstress and enjoyed a broad array of arts and crafts projects in her leisure.
Following Hank's death in 1996, Myrnie continued her Shrine activities, where eligible bachelors and widowers discretely took note. Queselle "Que" King and Myrnie began a late in life love affair and lived happily together while continuing Myrnie's passions for travel, dressing elegantly, and philanthropy.
Myrnie experienced the loss of husband Hank, partner Que, sister Faye Himber and brother Clinton Smith. She was, however, far from alone with cherished friendships formed of a lifetime and her beloved caregivers Ella and Maura. Myrnie treasured and nourished the mutual love of family from her sister's daughter Myrna (Jeff) James, and brother's children Gary (Fred) Smith, Sally (Henry) Guglielmi and Glenn (Toni) Smith. Amanda Griffin and Jeffrey James, great niece and nephew, loved Myrnie as a devoted and adoring aunt. Danielle Daniels was embraced and treasured as family.
No memorial is scheduled. Friends wishing to honor Myrnie may contribute to . Ashes to be spread in the warm Atlantic waters which first drew that young woman to Florida so many years ago.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020