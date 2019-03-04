PAUL, Myrtle Elizabeth "Miss Myrtle" Well Done Good and Faithful Servant Myrtle went Home to be with Jesus on February 24, 2019 at the age of 95. She was born on February 2, 1924 on the farm where she was raised in Rich Valley, IN to Floyd and Mildred Dyson. She had one sister and three brothers. Myrtle had dual careers as a registered nurse at St Mary's Hospital and taught school at several north county elementary schools. She loved her family but she also loved her church family. She was a loyal member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Palm Beach Gardens for 50 years. She was the original "energizer bunny" and was a member of numerous organizations and had many hobbies. Myrtle is survived by her sons, Bruce Paul and Glenn Paul (Barbara), her granddaughter Kristy Small (Ernie), her grandson Daniel Paul (Masumi) and great-grandchildren Jewel, Ethan and Liam Paul and Tripp and Kale Small. She was predeceased by her daughter-in-law Kathy Paul. A Celebration of a "Well Lived" Life will be held Wednesday, March 6 at Trinity United Methodist Church at 10:00AM. Ladies, in honor of Myrtle, please wear a hat! Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary