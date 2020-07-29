Ward, Nadine Daisy

1926-2020

Nadine Ward, 93, a former resident of Palm Springs and Greenacres, passed away peacefully in Sebring on July 19, 2020.

A loving mother and a much-loved grandmother to 16 who called her Grimmace. Nadine was born in Virginia on July 23, 1926, the daughter of Lloyd and Lavada Olinger. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband Charles Ward, son Eddie Ward, grandson Greg Russakis and great-grandson Garret Russakis.

In 1993, Nadine retired from The Palm Beach Post after 22 years of service.

Surviving are her daughters Charlotte Selvidge and her husband Mac of Avon Park, Sheila Ward Blair and her husband Bill of North Carolina and daughter-in-law Lynn Ward of Palm Springs, six grandchildren Kimberly Smoak and husband John, Brett DiDomenico and wife Kelli, Nick Russakis and wife Becky, Nathan Ward, Kristin Ward and Scott Selvidge and wife Cristy, ten great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.

A family graveside service will be held August 2, 2020 at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Lake Worth.

Memorials may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church, 804 Sonoma Road, Waynesville, NC 28786.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store