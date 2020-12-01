Nadine Jones Hart
Sunrise: May 25, 1925
Sunset: November 24, 2020
Lord, make me to know my end and (to appreciate) the measure of my days –
What it is; let me know and realize how frail I am (how transient is my stay here). Psalm 39:4 AMP
Nadine Jones Hart lived a long life, a beautiful life, a life well lived because she understood God's Word about her "measured days". So she lived each one to the full, and then was ready to return to Him when He called.
Nadine Jones Hart was born on May 25, 1925 in Delray Beach, FL to the late David Jones, Sr. and Della Ivy Jones. Five beautiful children were born to this marital union: David "Dave Jr." Jones, Jr., Nadine Jones, Arthur Lee Jones, Howard Jones and Carol Jones. Her parents and siblings all preceded her in death.
Nadine grew up in a home with parents who valued faith, family, hard work and education. These same values were lived out in her life. She was a faithful member of St. Paul AME Church in Delray Beach, FL. She received her early education in Delray Beach and Gainesville, FL and later returned to Delray Beach to attend Carver High School where she graduated in 1943. She made Bethune-Cookman University, Daytona Beach, FL, her college home for two years and then went on to Tuskegee Institute, Tuskegee, AL for the next two years where she completed her undergraduate studies. She would later earn her master's degree in Education from Columbia University, New York, NY. She taught middle school for over thirty years in Belle Glade, FL and at Carver Middle School in Delray Beach, FL. While her formal classroom teaching spanned over thirty years, she was always learning, teaching and sharing wisdom and experiences with others.
Nadine was a civic-minded, socially responsible, forward-thinking and hardworking member of her Delray Beach community. She spent her life improving the lives of others by being involved in the lives of others. She dedicated her life to service by being a lifelong member of the: Frances J. Bright Woman's Club & Foundation, The Nacirema Club, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., The Martin Luther King Jr. Day Coordinating Committee, NAACP, The Spady Museum, The Orchid Society, The Travelers Club of Delray Beach, The Pokeno Game Club, and The Cavaliers and Cavalets Club of Bethune Cookman College.
She was a visionary and saw the need for learning and growing personally as our world became more dependent on technology. She worked with, supported, inspired and mentored staff and participants who were, and still are, a part of the TED Center (Technology, Education & Development) as one of its founders to full growth. She served on the TED Center board until her death. She was truly a 21st Century tech savvy senior, always forward-looking.
Her greatest joys came from being an integral part of the Jones family. She served as the family's matriarch.
God expanded her role in the family and multiplied her joys when Byron Todd Jones was born. Of course she was Auntie, but she was Mama too, and Byron was her son. When her beloved niece Michelle was born, God, again, enlarged her heart. She was a loving, doting, adoring and nurturing Auntie and Mama to this newest member of the family. This did not end when Michelle died, but extended to Michelle's beautiful children, Maxwell and Precious. She helped to raise them, and in later years they nurtured and cared for her.
Psalm 37:4 says: Delight yourself in the LORD (delight in His work, will and presence), and He will give you the desires of your heart. That's what God did for Nadine when he brought a wonderful man, Charles "Charlie" Hart, into her life. A sweet and seasoned romance turned into a happy marriage of twenty years. He preceded her in death, passing into glory in 1996.
Nadine Jones Hart has left a legacy of love and a legacy to carry forth to many family and friends, but especially to: nephew/son, Byron Todd Jones (Lesia); great nephew, Maxwell Jones; great niece, Precious Jones.
In addition to Byron, Maxwell and Precious, Nadine is survived by her sister-in-law Cornelius Jones, as well as nephews Reggie, Daryl, Keith, Foi, and Howard (Denise) and nieces Iris, Charmaine, Della, and Candice, as well as a host of great nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Memorial contributions may be made in Nadine's name to the Frances J. Bright Woman's Club Charitable Foundation Inc., Scholarship Fund. Website where donations can be made: (FJBWC.Org
).
The Jones family is being assisted by Straghn & Sons Tri-City Funeral Home. The viewing will take place at the funeral home in Delray Beach on Friday, December 4th from 6:00PM to 8:00PM. A grave side service with be held on Saturday, December 5th.