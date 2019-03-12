MILLER, Nan E. Nan E. Miller, age 100, of Palm Beach Gardens, formerly of Boynton Beach, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019. Nan was born February 22, 1919 in Springfield, Illinois and graduated from Illinois State University in Normal, Illinois in 1941. On December 6, 1942 she married Robert "Bob" E. Miller. They were married for 70 years before Bob passed away in 2013. Nan and Bob moved to Boynton Beach in 1953 and Nan was a teacher in elementary schools in Delray Beach and Boynton Beach until her retirement in 1983. She is Past Worthy Matron of Boynton Chapter #238, Order of the Eastern Star which is now part of Iretta Sherman Chapter #145, Order of the Eastern Star. As was her husband Bob, Nan was a Licensed Pilot and they traveled extensively throughout the United States, Caribbean and Central and South America. Nan is survived by her two daughters, Susan Grindle of Bangor, Maine and Joyce Ann (Bill) Bosscher of Altamonte Springs, Florida; and son, Dan E. (Carol) Miller of Jupiter, Florida; three granddaughters, Judy (John) Waters, Lynn (Ron) Bartlow; and Amy (Brian) Snowhill; three great-grandchildren, Emily Waters, William and Katherine Bartlow. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11:00AM at Scobee-Combs-Bowden Funeral Home, corner of U.S. Hwy. #1 & N.E. 15th Ave., Boynton Beach. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to in Nan's memory. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary