Jorden, Nancy Ann
Nancy Ann Jorden, Jupiter, Monday, March 9, 2020. After enjoying a full life and a year missing her identical twin, Natalie Roden, Nan passed away gently and gracefully in the company of loved ones. A lover of orchids, horses, beautiful days, and marvelous cooking, her greatest love (aside from her adored grandsons) was cats. Over her lifetime, we lost count of the "strays" taken in and often found the phrase "crazy cat lady" to be painfully accurate in describing her passion, devotion, and kindness to animals, felines in particular.
In her role as the Mayor's wife, she was a progressive voice, a remarkable visionary, and a strong advocate for the Town of Lake Park – always a confident woman with well based opinions, Nan was well ahead of her time. Her obsession with shiny objects and colorful stones, lead her to a position at Wilson's Jewelers, where she basked in the beauty of everything around her. Her final professional position was to be part of the team opening PGA National Resort & Spa, where she worked as a PBX operator from 1982 until 1996, when her role as "Nana" became her favorite and highest calling.
Nan leaves behind her sons Richard Jorden and his wife Kathryn, James Jorden and his wife Pam, and daughter, Susan Tuthill and her husband Bill. Her beloved and treasured grandsons Kyle Jorden, Kevin Jorden, and Jorden Tuthill, will remember, with laughter, her fondness for rules, an impeccably clean home, and stubborn inability to understand why microwaved hotdogs hold no charm. Lastly, she will miss conversations with her cherished sister Cathy Griffith, living in Albuquerque, NM.
We suspect, by now, Nan has found 3 cats who "need" a home, at least one box of Godiva chocolates, and is sitting down with Nat for an afternoon talk show accompanied by iced tea and appropriate nibbles. Have fun ladies…you are missed.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020