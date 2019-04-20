BAER, Nancy Nancy Baer, 62, passed away on April 18, 2019, after a long battle with chronic illness. Beloved for her quick wit, sharp sense of humor, and unbridled generosity, Nancy will be remembered for her grit, perseverance, and acts of kindness towards others. Nancy was endlessly compassionate and unsparing with her love. She was a ready friend to those in need of support and opened her home, her heart, and her kitchen table to countless people through the years. Nancy never met a stranger and never put on airs; she treated everyone equally: as a friend. She is survived by her husband, Rick Baer, of Palm Beach Gardens; her adored Bernese Mountain Dog, Poppy; daughters Lauren and Alyson Baer; their spouses Raul Marquez and Emily Meyers; and her grandchildren, Carolina, Serena, and Hugo. A Memorial Service and Celebration of Nancy's Life will be held on Monday, April 22 at 11:30AM at the Mirasol Country Club in Palm Beach Gardens. Per Nancy's request, the family asks that attendees wear colorful attire. The family will be receiving condolences on Sunday, April 21 in the afternoon and early evening and on Monday, April 22 following the memorial at Rick's home at 203 Via Quantera in Palm Beach Gardens. In lieu of flowers or other donations, the family asks that contributions be made to the Nancy Baer Foundation for Children to benefit victims of child abuse and other children in need. Contributions can be made online at (http://bit.ly/NancyBaer) (please reference the Nancy Baer Foundation for Children in your contribution) or by making a check out to the Nancy Baer Foundation for Children and mailing it c/o Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County, 1 Harvard Circle, West Palm Beach, FL 33409. Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019