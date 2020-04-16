|
Binetti, Nancy
Mom, Nana and Aunt, Nancy Binetti, 95, of Fountain Hills, AZ and formerly of Lake Worth, FL, passed away peacefully on April 12, 2020 at Morningstar Assisted Living with her devoted daughter, Leslie at her side. As the staff at Morningstar would often say "Nancy brought us so much more joy than we could give to her".
Nancy was born in Camden, NJ as the daughter of the late Michele and Margaret Iezzi. Married to her beloved Raymond Binetti for over 60 years. Together they raised three children in Roselle, NJ.
Nancy retired from Elizabeth General Hospital with 20 years of service as the Assistant Director of Admissions. During WWII, she worked at the Camden Shipyards, then later as an Executive Secretary with the Burry Biscuit Company in Elizabeth, NJ.
Nancy was wonderfully devoted to her family. She is predeceased in death by her loving husband, Raymond Binetti and her eldest son, Raymond Michael. She is survived by her daughter, Leslie and her husband, Jim Sides of Fountain Hills, AZ; son, Craig and Sally Binetti of Naples, FL; daughter-in-law, Vicky Binetti of Sewell, NJ; brother, Anthony Iezzi of Mount Laurel, NJ. Nancy had unwavering affection for her grandchildren, loving her role as Nana to Kay Hogan, Jon Binetti, and Aundie Sides; her great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Tyler, Rebecca and James. She shared special relationships with her many nieces and nephews.
Nancy was known for her caring and generous nature, never forgetting a birthday or special occasion, always participating in every event with her camera and leaving a legacy of memories for all of us to share in photos forever. She loved to shop, delighting in more browsing than buying. It was difficult to keep up with her energy or the unique gifts she bought for everyone. Her wink and a smile will endure, leaving all of us with treasured remembrances.
Nancy will be greatly missed, yet her energy and spirit of always putting others first, will live on.
In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Nancy Binetti may be sent to Morningstar Assisted Living, c/o Laura Olsen, Executive Director, 16800 E. Paul Nordin Parkway, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268.
A small gathering, viewing was held Thursday, April 16, 2020 from 2:00PM to 4:00PM at Messinger Fountain Hills Mortuary, 12065 N. Saguaro Blvd, Fountain Hills, AZ.
Entombment and final resting prayer service will be held Monday, April 20, 2020 at Palm Beach Memorial Park, 3691 N. Seacrest Blvd, Lantana, FL.
You left beautiful memories, your love is still our guide, although we cannot see you, you're always at our side.
With the unending love of God to remain and treasured memories ample to sustain, until we all meet again.
www.palmbeachmemorial.com
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020