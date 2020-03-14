|
|
Fitzgerald, Nancy
Nancy Boger Sheffield Fitzgerald, of West Palm Beach, FL, formerly of Miami, FL, passed away March 9, 2020 at the age of 93. Born in Annville, PA on Hill Farms February 3, 1927 and raised in Chevy Chase, MD. Attended University of Maryland before moving to Miami, FL in the early 1950's. She was a stewardess with National Airlines where she met her former husband Vernon "Doc" Schram who was a pilot for National Airlines. Once the Korean War started, Commander Schram and Nancy were stationed in Robot, Morocco then Naples, Italy while Doc served as the personal aid and pilot to Admiral Carney, the Chief Naval Officer for the Navy.
Nancy married Dan Sheffield in 1970 and they shared a passion for boating. Were members of University Yacht Club, Coral Reef Yacht Club and Biscayne Bay Yacht Club. They moved to Palatka, FL in 1971 after moving Sheffield Steel from Miami to Palatka. They were founding members of the Palatka Yacht Club. Once Dan sold his business Sheffield Steel, they moved back to Miami in 1983 and frequently cruised the Bahamas and the Caribbean in retirement. They later spent summers in their mountain house in Eagles Nest, NC until Dan's passing in 1996.
In 2003 Nancy and her then husband Bob Jones moved from Coral Gables, FL to West Palm Beach. Bob passed away in 2007.
In 2009 Nancy and John FitzGerald were married and last year they celebrated their 10th year anniversary.
Nancy was an active real estate sales associate in Miami and in Palatka and in her spare time volunteered for Youth Hall in Miami, Woman's Cancer Association at the University of Miami as well as Hospice in Miami, Waynesville, NC and West Palm Beach. Member Daughters of the American Revolution.
Nancy is survived by her husband John FitzGerald, her son Stephen Schram and his husband Rick Powers in Boston, MA, stepdaughter Laura Sheffield Wrenn and her husband Bud in East Palatka, FL, stepson Danny Sheffield and his wife Patty in Palatka, FL, stepdaughter Debbie Lampien and her husband Karl of Virginia Beach, VA, stepson John FitzGerald of West Palm Beach.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Nancy's memory can be made to Trustbridge Hospice Foundation at www.trustbridge.com in Palm Beach County, FL.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020