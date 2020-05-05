Nancy Hogarth
Hogarth, Nancy
Mrs. Nancy (Percy) Hogarth, age 85, of Hiawassee, Georgia passed away May 4, 2020 at Brasstown Manor. Nancy was born on March 26, 1935 in West Palm Beach, Florida to the late Mr. Walter and Viola (Stambaugh) Percy. She was of the Baptist Faith. Nancy graduated from Palm Beach High School, class of 1954, later married Leeson Arthur Hogarth Jr. and began to raise their daughters. She lead a simple life, she was a devoted wife and a loving and sweet mother. She enjoyed cooking, was an avid dog lover and spent ten years working for Lavonia Crown and Bridge Dental Lab. Twenty-five years ago her love for wildlife, peace and quiet brought her to Hiawassee, Georgia. Mrs. Hogarth is preceded in death by her husband Leeson Arthur Hogarth Jr. She is survived by daughters, Melanie Bates, Deborah Miner and Kelly Romanowski; brother, Walter Percy; sisters, Shirley Percy and Marie O'Hern and a number of nieces, nephews and extended family. The family wants to thank the staff at Brasstown Manor for the wonderful care their mother was shown during her time there. They have requested a Love Offering to the staff that took care of their mother to be made in her memory, you may mail, drop by or contact Banister Funeral Home to insure the offering makes it to the correct caretakers. Banister Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
