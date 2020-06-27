Holbrook, Nancy J.
Nancy J. Holbrook, of West Palm Beach, passed away peacefully in Davenport, FL June 21, 2020.
Nancy was born April 9, 1931, in Evanston, IL, to Helen and Arthur Gute. She wed Harold W. Holbrook April 25, 1953. After moving to West Palm Beach in the 1950's, she continued to raise her growing family and began her career as a school office assistant. The last 14 years of her career, she worked at Palmetto Elementary, West Palm Beach. She joyfully retired in 1998 to spend more time with her family, to travel, and to volunteer at Holy Spirit Episcopal Church. She was also an active member of the local chapter of Navy Mothers in support of her son, Harold. She loved reading mysteries and watching game shows with her family. Her friends and family will remember her as a strong woman who beat cancer twice. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother with a generous heart.
Nancy was predeceased by her loving husband, Harold W. Holbrook, and eldest son, Harold A. Holbrook. She will be greatly missed by her son, Robert Holbrook and his wife Ileana of Stuart, her daughter, Mary Kratka and her husband Art of Celebration, FL and her daughter Sally Haynes of Davenport, FL. She will also be remembered by her grandchildren, Christina, Jennifer, Robert II, Amanda, Scott, Kathryn, and Alan and her numerous great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Holy Spirit Episcopal Church in West Palm Beach at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Navy Mothers Club of America or the Alzheimer's Association.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.